Golden Fire burning approximately 11 miles north of Bonanza

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire was reported at 1:02 p.m., the Golden Fire is currently burning on private, and BLM protected land approximately 11 miles north of Bonanza.

The fire is approximately 200 acres and rapidly spreading to the east.

Highway 140E is currently closed at this time. Those in the area should be aware of the wildfire and check highway information before traveling.

There is multiple air, structural and wildland resources working on the fire with more on order.

At this time there are multiple structures threatened.

Residence in the area should monitor current evacuation status as this incident progresses and the public is asked to stay away from the fire area for safety reasons.

At the request of the Fire Incident Commander, Klamath County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the area east of Highway 140E, between Polar Bear and Coyote Lane. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, a structural strike team, and Oregon State Police are in the process of evacuating affected residents.

An Incident Management team is being ordered to take command of the fire.

The fire cause is under investigation.

