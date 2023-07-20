▶️ VIDEO: Hundreds of golden retrievers gather in Scottish highlands

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners gathered recently in the Scottish highlands in July for the sixth Guisachan Gathering.

The event brings together enthusiasts, owners and dogs from all over the world at the breed’s ancestral home of Guisachan House in Glen Affric in the Scottish highlands 155 years ago where the first of the breed were raised by a Scottish lord in the 19th century.

Aristocrat Sir Dudley Marjoribanks wanted a gun dog suited to local terrain, the BBC reported.

The five day meeting from July 10 to July 14 featured contests, fun activities and educational events. On July 13, some 488 dogs massed for a photo in front of the ruins of a stately home.

