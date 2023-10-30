▶️Golden Retrievers enjoy a Halloween costume party at Deschutes Brewery Sunday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Halloween costume party just for Golden Retrievers took place at Deschutes Brewery Beer Garden in Bend Sunday.

This is the 4th year the event has taken place and it was a golden good time.

Several Retrievers of all ages dressed up as hot dogs, witches, surfers and more.

Pets and owners could enjoy music, beer and there were even vendors catering to the four-legged friends.

Prizes such as toys and treats were given for the best costume in a variety of categories.

The Golden Retriever group meets up at least once a month for fun activities.

