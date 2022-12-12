80th annual Golden Globes nominations

Golden Globes trophies
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, December 12th 2022

Nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Movies

Best picture, drama

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best picture, musical or comedy

  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Best actress, drama

  • Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
  • Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
  • Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best actor, drama

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”
  • Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best actress, musical or comedy

  • Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
  • Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy
  • “The Menu”; Emma Thompson
  • “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor, musical or comedy

  • Diego Calva, “Babylon”
  • Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
  • Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Animated

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Inu-Oh”
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

Non-English Language

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Argentina, 1985”
  • “Close”
  • “Decision to Leave”
  • “RRR”

Screenplay

  • Todd Field, “Tár”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
  • Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Director

  • James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Original Song

  • “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift
  • “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat
  • “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”
  • “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
  • “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani

Original score

  • Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
  • Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
  • John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Television

Drama series

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”

Comedy series

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Wednesday”

Limited Series

  • “Black Bird”
  • “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “Pam and Tommy”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “The White Lotus”

Actress, drama series

  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor, drama series

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”

Actress, comedy or musical series

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor, comedy or musical series

  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, limited series

  • Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
  • Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
  • Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor, limited series

  • Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
  • Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama

  • John Lithgow, “The Old Man”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
  • John Turturro, “Severance”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting actor, limited series

  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
  • Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
  • Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting actress, limited series

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
