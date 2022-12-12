80th annual Golden Globes nominations

Nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were announced Monday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Movies
Best picture, drama
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best picture, musical or comedy
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Best actress, drama
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
- Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Best actor, drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy
- “The Menu”; Emma Thompson
- “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Diego Calva, “Babylon”
- Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Animated
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Inu-Oh”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
Non-English Language
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Argentina, 1985”
- “Close”
- “Decision to Leave”
- “RRR”
Screenplay
- Todd Field, “Tár”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”
Director
- James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Original Song
- “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift
- “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat
- “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice”
- “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
- “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani
Original score
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
- John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Television
Drama series
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
Comedy series
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Wednesday”
Limited Series
- “Black Bird”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Pam and Tommy”
- “The Dropout”
- “The White Lotus”
Actress, drama series
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Actor, drama series
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Actress, comedy or musical series
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Actor, comedy or musical series
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Actress, limited series
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
- Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Actor, limited series
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama
- John Lithgow, “The Old Man”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
- John Turturro, “Severance”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Supporting actor, limited series
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
Supporting actress, limited series
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”