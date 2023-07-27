Golden Fire: Containment levels near 20%, National Park bans fires in region

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Golden Fire near Klamath Lake in Bonanza has reached 2,137 acres and containment has increased to 18% Thursday. This level is up from the 15% containment on Wednesday as crews continue to improve fire lines and monitor the fire.

Fiber optic services have been restored in Lake County, however some services may still remain offline until full functionality is restored, according to a press release.

On Facebook, the Golden Fire Management Team says that Oregon State Fire Marshal resources returned to their home agencies Thursday morning. Mop-up operations will continue, however the team says “the rapid management of this fire would not have been possible without the quick actions of local resources, the support of the community, and the hard work of our response partners.”

Due to the continued fire activity and weather conditions, the Bureau of Land Management has increased the Fire Danger Level to EXTREME. Crater Lake National Park has also implemented a full fire ban. In a news release, Parks Services explains that the ban will begin at midnight Friday. All wood or charcoal fires have been banned, and liquid fuel or propane can only be used in campgrounds, picnic, or residential areas.