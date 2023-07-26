Golden Fire burns 2,112 acres, reaches 15% containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Golden Fire near Klamath Lake in Bonanza, which has destroyed at least 43 homes, has reached 2,112 acres and containment has increased to 15% Wednesday.

Oregon Department of Forestry says that the fire perimeter is now fully lined and crews are continuing mop-up procedures to work towards 100% containment, which is estimated to happen Aug. 7. The operations so far have given electric utility contractors and fiber optic employees access to restore connectivity in the next few days.

Oregon State Fire Marshal resources are wrapping up their work and are leaving three structural task forces to the fire while sending others to their home agencies tomorrow.

Evacuations remain for some parts of the area. Level 3 evacuation areas have reduced to a quarter-mile perimeter around the fire along with Hummingbird Drive and Sandpiper Drive. Level 2 evacuation areas include Bechdoldt Flat Road, Racoon Lane, Jaguar Lane, and east 3-4 miles to the Powerline Corridor. Level 1 evacuation levels are in place West of Highway 140 to Golden Eagle Drive, and North to Parrot Drive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has ruled out marijuana growth as a cause.