Central Oregon firefighters battling Golden Fire reunite dog with family

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters from Central Oregon battling the Golden Fire in Klamath County were able to make a rescue Sunday, reuniting a lost dog with her family.

Ladybird was found by crews from Central Oregon ask Force 11 Sunday. The crew reached out to her family thanks to the phone number on her collar.

“Our crew took care of her, while doing their work, until she could be reunited with her family,” Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District posted on Facebook.

They shared a photo of Ladybird with David Ward, medic and engine boss for Sisters-Camp Sherman.

The Golden Fire has destroyed at least 43 homes and 42 outbuildings as of Monday night. It was more than 2,000 acres and zero percent contained.

