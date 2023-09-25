▶️ 112 families honored at Bend Heroes Memorial for Gold Star Mother’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day took place at the Bend Heroes Memorial on Sunday to honor 112 Gold Star families.

There was also a ceremony honoring United States Marine Corps; Lance Corporal Don Edward Darnall, Killed in Action in Vietnam in 1966, with the unveiling of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway sign.

ODOT will install the sign on Century Drive near milepost 7 on Monday Sept. 25th.

Taps was played while Gold Star family members attending laid a wreath.

A flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and monogrammed with Lance Corporal Darnall’s name was presented to Gold Star Wife Phyllis Darnall and then placed in the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: 12th state to designate Hwy 20 for Medal of Honor; project headed by Bend vet

RELATED: War Stories: Lynn Johnston