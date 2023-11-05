▶️ Cascade Seventh Day Church offers free kids clothing with God’s Closet event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascade Seventh Day Church helped give back to the community with their seasonal God’s Closet Clothing Giveaway on Sunday.

Starting at 10 a.m., the church opened its doors to the public, and everything inside was offered for free.

Hundreds of pieces of clothing filled tables in the back of the church, and parents walked through filling up their bags of any clothes they might need.

“It’s a good outlet to just get jackets when you need or help with finances so you don’t have to pay for clothes and they give you a whole bag so you can fill it up,” Visitor Margaret Blaylock said.

The church has held the event every Fall and Spring for the last four years, but they hope to hold giveaways more frequently as they get more donations and volunteers.

If you have spare clothes you’d like to donate, the Church takes donations year-round.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bend Fire launches winter coat drive, with heavy focus on children

RELATED: Shepherd’s House is in need of warm coats and winter gear