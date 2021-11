by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

God’s Closet, a local nonprofit, will hold a children’s clothing distribution event Nov. 14th for families in need.

Participants are asked to pay a $1 entry free, but then they’re able to shop for clothes for free.

The event happens at the Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Brookswood Blvd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children’s clothing in sizes 0-12 will be available.

For more info visit www.Cascadeor.Adventistchurch.Org or call 541-749-9005