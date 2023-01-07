▶️ VIDEO: California firefighter rescues goat that had head stuck in fence

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A firefighter rescued a goat that got his head stuck in a fence in Palermo, California, on Friday, according to the Cal Fire Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department.

Video posted by the fire department on Friday shows the firefighter helping the goat wiggle free of the wire fencing.

The department joked, “He may be the GOAT, but this guy needed a hero today.”

