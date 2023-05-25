12 goat does rescued from neglect up for adoption in Deschutes Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re in the market for a goat, here’s an opportunity.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is accepting adoption applications for 12 does. They were part of a neglect case earlier this year and need new homes.

They’re mostly dairy breeds. One is a boer doe.

You can find adoption application here. When finished, email it to mariya.leufven@deschutes.org.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Baby Nigerian Dwarf goats raised in Terrebonne. That’s it. That’s the story.