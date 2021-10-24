Glass recycler reaches deal with Oregon to curb pollution

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An agreement between the state of Oregon and a glass recycling plant in Portland says the plant will either shut down or install pollution control technology.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Friday that the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality gave glass recycling facility Owens-Brockway two options after it reached an agreement with the company to resolve the fine of over $1 million it issued in June.

Jim Woods, a spokesperson for Owens-Brockway which is owned by Owens-Illinois, Inc., said the parties reached an agreement to resolve the matter after “engaging in amicable discussions with DEQ.”