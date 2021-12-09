Giving Plate seeks donations for ‘Jingle Store’ to help local families

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Giving Plate is gearing up for the biggest year yet for its annual Jingle Store on December 18th and 19th.

This is a free event for low-to-moderate income families in Central Oregon.

Families can sign up their children who are 17 and under to come and “shop” with their Jingle Bucks for gifts to give their loved ones (signups are online at www.thegivingplate.org/jingle).

Last year, The Giving Plate had 550 children attend this holiday event, and this year they are expecting 600+ children.

This event is not a fundraiser, but rather a community give-back event and is only made possible because of the generous support of the community donating their services, skills, funds, and gifts to fill the store.

The Giving Plate is in need of help from the community to fill the Jingle Store with gifts for all ages (infant to adult).

If everybody gives a little, together we can do a lot.

Would you consider doing a gift drive, or purchasing a couple gifts to give for the Jingle Store this year?

Donations are accepted until December 11th at The Giving Plate during their open hours of Thursdays and Fridays 10-4:00 and Saturdays 10-2:00.

Questions? Email info@thegivingplate.org.