Giving Plate receives $300,000 donation toward new Bend location

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Giving Plate is receiving $300,000 from Hayden Homes and the Anjulica Foundation, the charity announced Monday. The funds will go toward remodeling of a future, central home for the group that provides resources for families dealing with food insecurity.

“My parents, our founders, Bob and Virginia Watson instilled a spirit of generosity, encouraging us to give more than we get, to lead by example, and to empower every team member to be the next generation of givers,” Hayden Homes chairman Hayden Watson said in a statement. “In 2020, our team members did just that by starting to volunteer at The Giving Plate, putting together food bags for kids in our community.

“We saw firsthand that many in our own community are facing hunger and food insecurity every day and what a vital resource The Giving Plate is to ensuring our community has access to food and nutrition,” he continued.

The future home is located at 1212 NE 1st Street in Bend, about a block north of Greenwood Avenue and east of Highway 97. The Giving Plate says it hopes to move in by the summer of 2023.

“This new building will allow them to bring their services and food warehousing under one roof while offering a Community Store & Kid’s Korner Store for their guests to shop with dignity,” The Giving Plate said in a statement.

“We are honored to support the campaign goals for their new building as well as sponsor the Kids Korner to ensure they can continue to put a special focus on food insecurity among our youth,” Watson said.

The Giving Plate said it provides meals to hundreds of families every week who are dealing with food insecurity. It opened in 2010. It’s currently located at 1245 SE 3rd Street near the corner of 3rd and Division Street.

