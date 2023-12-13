▶️ The Giving Plate ‘Jingle Store’ giving Christmas gifts to 1,300 local kids

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 1,300 kids are getting toys this year thanks to The Giving Plate.

Every year, The Giving Plate sets up the Jingle Store, which collects donations from the community.

Kids who otherwise wouldn’t get to have a Christmas experience get immersed in a Christmas Village where they can meet Santa, Buddy the Elf, Disney princesses and Star Wars characters. Then they get to choose gifts for themselves and for their families.

“The Jingle Store actually started from a child that wanted to give something to his mother. So, yes, a child gets to come through an experience and gets to give to someone. They get to give to their brother or sister. They give to give to a parent. And that’s what it’s all about,” said Giving Plate Event Manager Lorena Mathers.

This year’s store is getting set up at the Riverhouse. The registered kids in the Central Oregon community are going through to pick out their gifts on Friday and Saturday.