The Giving Plate gets $65,000 donation from TDS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Disclosure: TDS is the parent company of Central Oregon Daily News.)

The Giving Plate, a Central Oregon food pantry that has provided millions of meals to those in need, is getting a $65,000 boost from TDS.

The company held its annual charitable golf outing, the TDS Open, in Wisconsin. A total of $130,000 was raised.

Half of the money goes to The Giving Plate. The other half will go to Logan’s Heart and Smiles in Madison, Wis.

“We feel so honored that TDS chose us a beneficiary of this amazing event,” The Giving Plate Executive Director Ranae Staley said in a statement. “As one of the largest food pantries in Central Oregon, these funds will allow us to continue to grow as an organization and provide meals to families and community members in need.”

