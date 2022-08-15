Giuliani is target of Georgia election interference probe, his lawyers are told

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer says prosecutors in Atlanta have said Giuliani is a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, has instructed Giuliani to appear before the panel to testify on Wednesday.

McBurney had urged prosecutors during a hearing last week to tell Giuliani’s lawyers before his appearance whether he is a target of the investigation.

According to the Florida-based Hardy Law Firm,”a target of a federal criminal investigation is a person as to whom the prosecutor or the federal grand jury has substantial evidence linking him or her to the commission of a crime and who, in the judgment of the prosecutor, is considered to be a defendant.”

A subject of an investigation is “a person whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation. In practical terms, that can mean that the Government simply isn’t sure of the person’s role in the alleged violation of federal law and that they are still investigating the person.”

