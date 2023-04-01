Girls take the ice to give hockey a go at clinic in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The wintery weather made for a perfect weekend to try out some hockey.

The Bend Rapids hosted the Girls Have the Edge hockey clinic on Saturday at The Pavilion in Bend.

The idea behind the all-girls event is to give potential players a feel for the game.

One Rapids player was excited by all the possible recruits.

“It feels really good because I know that there are going to be other girls on our team and that makes me feel really happy,” said 10 year-old Karah Gettinger of Bend.

The free event brought out over forty girls.

If your kid is interested in playing hockey, the Bend Rapids will be starting up play again in the fall.