Girl Scouts adds new “Adventurefuls” cookie to 2022 season menu

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Step aside, Thin Mints and Samoas- a new treat is joining the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season menu.

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSUSA) announced the new Adventurefuls cookie Tuesday, made of brownie, caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Each purchase will help fund Girl Scout activities and skill-building throughout the rest of the year.

GSUSA also recently launched Cookie Business badges, which scouts can earn through gaining goal-setting, sales-pitching, marketing, and business skills.

Cookie season kicks off January 7, 2022, and you can visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and the eight other varieties of Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.