Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us; booth finder site launches Feb. 18th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington has kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, and with it comes a brand new cookie.

For the first time, Girl Scouts will offer Adventurefuls™, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt—and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

Adventurefuls joins a lineup of nine iconic Girl Scout Cookies for sale in Oregon and Southwest Washington, including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Tagalongs®.

100% of the proceeds from every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts ages 5-18 build a better future for themselves and the world.

And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

“Local Girl Scouts do incredible things with their cookie earnings,” said Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington CEO, Karen Hill. “Whether earning their way to camp or funding a service project, they’re setting goals and serving as leaders in their own lives and in their communities.”

How To Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season



Girl Scout Cookie season in Oregon and SW Washington runs now through March 13, 2022. This year, consumers have a variety of ways to purchase their favorites: