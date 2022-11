by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The paranormal may be something many of us reserve for Halloween or the movies.

For some, the hunt for ghosts is their life.

Central Oregon Daily’s Colby Enebrad introduces us to a husband and wife team — the Native Paranormal Seekers — and shows you the video they say is an 8-foot-tall “entity” at a Bend cemetery.

