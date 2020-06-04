`Get your knee off our necks!’: Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

A spirited and fiery memorial service for George Floyd has brought a call for action.

The Rev. Al Sharpton urged those gathered Thursday “to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’”

Celebrities, musicians and politicians are among those who attended the Minneapolis service for the 46-year-old Floyd, whose death at the hands of a police officer sparked national protests on racial injustice.

The service — the first in a series of memorials set for three cities over six days — unfolded at a sanctuary at North Central University as a judge a few blocks away set bail at $750,000 each for the three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks. Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said in a fierce eulogy. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’”

Floyd, a 46-year-old out-of-work bouncer, died May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin has been charged with murder, and he and the others could get up to 40 years in prison.