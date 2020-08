Saturday’s Juniper Ridge fire sparked when a motorhome’s exhaust ignited dry grass.

It spread quicky, threatening multiple mobile home parks and a neighborhood east of Highway 97.

Most of the damage happened at Bend Autowreckers, a salvage yard obliterated by the flames.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann was there Saturday night documenting the aerial assault to stop the fire and speaking with anxious evacuees as the flames roared.