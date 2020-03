It is an adventure that for some has become an annual winter tradition in Central Oregon, but for Meghan Glova it was her first time snowmobiling all the way to Elk Lake Lodge. She takes us along for the ride in this week’s Get Outside.

Thanks to our Get Outside sponsor, Pro Caliber Motorsports, for giving us the time and resources to show you some of the most adventurous ways to take on Central Oregon every month on Central Oregon Daily.