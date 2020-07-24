Get Outside: Mountain biking in Bend

Central Oregon is widely considered one of the mountain biking capitals of the U.S.

Hundreds of miles of epic singletrack are accessible minutes from the heart of Bend and Mt. Bachelor’s new downhill park is quickly making a name for itself for the truly hardcore.

Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova might be an experienced motorcycle rider, but riding a bicycle in the woods is a new experience.

On tonight’s Get Outside, sponsored by Pro Caliber Motorsports, she’ll take you to the trails and talk to some enthusiasts about what makes mountain biking Bend so fun for everyone.