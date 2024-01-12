▶️ Get Active at Your Desk With the Help of OrangeTheory

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sometimes, sitting at your desk can get tiring. One of the best ways to alleviate stress or even just boredom is to get in some workouts. Luckily for Good Morning Central Oregon, Orange Theory Fitness Coach and Personal Trainer Sebastian came in to show off some workouts that you can do in the office or at your desk.

The full list of workouts is below:

Elevated Arms to Partial Child’s Pose: 3 times for 30 seconds

10 second rest

World’s Greatest Stretch: 12 times each side

Deep Squat Hold: for 90 seconds to 3 minutes

Speed Squats: 8 times at 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off