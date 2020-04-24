Georgia man arrested for setting fires at El Sancho, Enterprise

A man from Athens, Georgia was arrested for intentionally setting fires at two Bend businesses on Thursday, according to the Bend Police Department.

Bend Police and Bend Fire responded to a fire at Enterprise Car Rental near Downtown Bend early Thursday morning, according to Lt. Juli McConkey. A second fire was reported at El Sancho, a taco shop around the corner from Enterprise.

Bend Police and Bend Fire found evidence the fires were set intentionally. McConkey said the suspect had tried to light a propane tank on fire outside of Enterprise. The tank didn’t ignite, but more than $1,000 in damage was done to Enterprise’s deck, according to McConkey.

McConkey said the suspect also tried to light several cans of propane outside of El Sancho on fire and caused over $1,000 in damage to the building. The suspect also threw a concrete umbrella stand through El Sancho’s window.

Through video surveillance, the police identified 37-year-old Demetrios Tsitsilianos as the suspect. Tsitsilianos was arrested on NW Hill St., near NW Hawthorne Ave., around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Tsitsilianos was taken to St. Charles for minor burns and for evaluation. After he’s released from the hospital, he’ll be taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of attempted arson, arson, manufacturing a destructive device and criminal mischief.