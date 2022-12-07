Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia.

The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright 51-49 majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.

That means the party won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as much to break tie votes.

Warnock’s win solidifies Georgia’s place as a Deep South battleground: Voters here returned the Democrat to the Senate in the same cycle they reelected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and chose an all-GOP slate of statewide constitutional officers.