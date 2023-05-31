▶️ VIDEO: Car goes airborne after driving up ramp of tow truck

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CBS affiliate WCTV reports the Georgia State Patrol confirms a Tallahassee, Florida, woman was behind the wheel of a car that went airborne in a wild crash caught on tape last week.

The incident happened on May 24 on Highway 84 in Lowndes Co., Georgia.

Body camera video from a deputy working a crash scene shows a car drive up the back ramp of a tow truck, going airborne and flipping before crashing into another vehicle on the roadway.

The deputy on the scene rushed toward the crash.

WCTV reports the 21-year-old driver suffered from serious injuries but survived the crash.

