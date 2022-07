by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters worked quickly to put out a brush and juniper fire east of Bend Wednesday night.

Multiple engines and a crew went to the location near Milepost 25 on George Millican Road around 7:00 p.m.

The estimated 1.5-acre fire was burning on Bureau of Land Management land.

Crews remained on scene afterward to set containment lines and to mop up.

The cause is under investigation.

