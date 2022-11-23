▶️ Looking back, and ahead, with retiring Redmond Mayor George Endicott

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

He has worked for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, the Department of Labor and NATO.

But most of us in Central Oregon know him as Mayor George Endicott of Redmond, his home town.

For the first time since 2008, his name was not on the ballot this election season. He’s stepping away from office.

Central Oregon Daily’s Allen Schauffler interrupted the mayor’s busy schedule recently to look back and to look ahead.

