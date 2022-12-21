▶️ Public invited to say farewell to departing Redmond mayor, councilors

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The community of Redmond is invited to say farewell to their longtime public service officials who are stepping away.

People are invited to Juniper Golf Clubhouse Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. to celebrate outgoing Mayor George Endicott and City Councilors Jay Patrick and Krisanna Clark-Endicott.

Mayor Endicott served as a city councilor for three years before holding the position of mayor for 14 years.

Patrick has been a councilor since 1999.

Clark-Endicott is the mayor’s wife and has served on the council since 2019.

RELATED: Looking back, and ahead, with retiring Redmond Mayor George Endicott