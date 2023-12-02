▶️ Genevieve’s Christmas surprise: She’s having a baby!

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily’s Genevieve Reaume had a Christmas surprise at the Bend Community Tree lighting Friday night: She’s pregnant!

OK, so it wasn’t a surprise to her. She’s known for a few months. But she’s been holding off on making it public.

Genevieve let the cat out of the bag with the help of Santa during our live broadcast Friday night. The baby is due in late March.

She also shared personal videos of the journey she and her husband, Jordan, have taken. We know they are going to be amazing parents!

Genevieve also had a special message for those struggling with infertility. You can watch it all in the video above.