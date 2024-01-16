Genevieve’s Bumpdate: Week 29

by Genevieve Reaume

Central Oregon Daily News anchor Genevieve Reaume and her husband will be welcoming their first child in a few weeks. Genevieve wants to share this journey with you in weekly “Bumpdates.”

You can find her most recent photo above. And below, she’s providing her weekly thoughts and experiences along with previous weeks’ photos.

January 15 — 29 weeks

TRAVELING WHILE PREGNANT: Whew. Let’s just say the extra 20 pounds takes a toll!! I took some time off last weekend/weekend (unintentionally perfectly timed to miss the crazy storm back here. Sorry to my coworkers who held the fort down!) to visit my brother in Washington, D.C. If I look a little tired in this week’s bumpdate, blame the 15-hour travel day yesterday!

This trip marked my first time in the nation’s capital and my first time realizing travel while pregnant is no easy feat. The plane ride was to be expected, not very comfortable. My baby has been moving a lot lately and that didn’t stop on the 4.5 hour journey between PDX and D.C. LOTS of kicking! I hope this means the little one is spinning around. Last check, baby was breech.

The true reality check hit while touring the city. At this stage in pregnancy, I simply can’t do all the things I am used to. I am usually a very fast walker with a go-go-go personality. I like to squeeze as much in as possible. D.C. is an incredible place to walk around and normally, I’d even like to run through different neighborhoods and tourist attractions. Not possible this visit.

We walked about six miles our first day there and that was certainly my max (likely past). I hobbled up the four stories to my brother’s home and had no choice but to ask my husband to prop my feet up and sleep. Naps have become a mandatory part of my vacations now. My husband and brother went off for a beer while I took a snooze!

I am at the point in pregnancy where I feel like my body is changing and growing daily. You might be noticing! In third trimester, it’s normal to gain about 1-2 pounds a week, and I can feel it. More on this, next week. 🙂

One last travel thought… the government considers my “condition” (pregnancy) a disability. It had me thinking, should pregnant women get to board the plane first (along with others who are disabled and young families)?

Don’t forget, next week’s bumpdate is coming with a gender reveal! I can’t wait to share this news with all of you. What do you think the baby is? If you’re into old wives tales, here’s where I stand:

–Carrying High

–Very sick first 20 weeks (possibly more on this to come in a later blog post)

–Aversions to nearly all food first 20 weeks and then thoroughly enjoying all savory and sweets things since (no specific cravings!)

–Little to no heartburn

–Acne early on, with a recent return

–Foot size has stayed the same… thus far

Good luck! Submit your guesses, responses to this blog or baby advice on Facebook (we post weekly Bumpdates there on Monday evenings).

