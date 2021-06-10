General in charge during AAV accident fired; Marine’s parents ‘satisfied’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The general in charge during a sea tank accident that killed nine people last year has been relieved of his duties, according to the Associated Press.

Major General Robert F. Castellvi, the former Commanding General of 1st Marine Division, was relieved for failing to properly train Marines and sailors and evaluate the platoon before the training exercise that turned fatal.

Castellvi was suspended since April from his position as inspector general of the Marine Corps.

The accident took place on July 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California with fifteen marines and one sailor inside.

Nine people died, including two Oregonians: 21-year-old Jack Ryan Ostrovsky of Bend and 18-year-old Chase Sweetwood of Portland.

An investigation found the accident was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicle and poor judgement by commanders.

Peter Ostrovsky, father of Jack Ostrovsky, told Central Oregon Daily News that both he and his wife, Jack’s mother Lynn, are “satisfied” that the Marines are holding those in charge responsible for the accident.

“It won’t bring Jack or anyone else who died back,” Peter said. “We take no joy in seeing somebody lose their career, but we are satisfied the organization is holding persons accountable.”

In August, Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Ostrovsky and Sweetwood. Bend community members also organized a hike up Pilot Butte in Jack Ostrovsky’s honor shortly after the accident.

“Jack loved being a Marine and we loved that he loved being a Marine,” Peter Ostrovsky said at the event. “I think he found his passion. He was living his dream. What more could we ask for as parents that our son be happy?”