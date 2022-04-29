General Duffy’s to host Central Oregon’s first Latino Business Expo & Festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the first time in Central Oregon, General Duffy’s Waterhole will provide the space for a Latino Business Expo and Latino Festival in collaboration with Oregon Pero En Espanol.

This is a free event from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and will be ticketed after 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

This opportunity will allow Latino business owners to network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and promote job opportunities.

The family-friendly expo and festival will include music from DJ Yogi and Son de Cuba, as well as Latino breweries in Oregon such as Xicha Brewery, Tranquilo Cerveceria and La Familia

Cider.

The event will be kicked off by the Oregon Small Business Association in Central Oregon followed by cultural activities and incentives for customers to interact with vendors throughout the day.

General Duffy’s Waterhole is an indoor and outdoor music venue, event space and taphouse with five food trucks and a pizza kitchen.

Oregon Pero En Espanol is an initiative focused on addressing communication with the Spanish speaking community in Oregon.

You can learn more at General Duffy’s website or Oregon Pero En Espanol’s website.