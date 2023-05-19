▶️ General Duffy’s to pay $2,250 fine over failed ID check

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

General Duffy‘s in Redmond will pay $2,250 fine to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission instead of facing a suspension of their liquor license during the upcoming summer concert season.

The popular food truck lot and concert cite admitted a mistake in tailing to adequately check an identification last November.

Since that, the owner says General Duffy’s has done staff training and passed an undercover spot check by the OLCC.

