Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub in Colorado, subdued by patrons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 18.

Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene.

The gunman was taken into custody around five minutes after police first received a call Saturday night about the shooting at Club Q.

Vasquez says two heroic patrons confronted the gunman and stopped the shooting.

Although a motive in the shooting wasn’t yet clear, the incident came as anti-gay rhetoric has intensified by extremists. In a statement, Club Q termed the shooting a hate attack.