Gates, Mill City residents allowed to return home after wildfires ravage area

Residents of Gates and Mill City were allowed to return home Friday morning but fire officials warned they should be prepared to evacuate again if conditions change.

The two towns along the Santiam Canyon were evacuated last week due to wildfires raging in the area.

As access to these cities is reopening, Highway 22 will remain closed between Highway 226 and Mile Post 29, near the west end of Mill City.

The four mile section of Highway 22 between the cities of Mill City and Gates will be open for travel.

Community members returning to Gates and Mill City will need to use the following travel route to access their residences and businesses:

Highway 22 east to Hwy 226

Hwy 226 turns into Lyons/Mill City Dr

Lyons/Mill City Dr to SW Kingwood Ave

Kingwood Ave to Gates School Rd

Gates School Rd to E Sorbin Ave

E Sorbin Ave to Highway 22

The areas immediately to the north of the city limits of Mill City and Gates remain at a Level 3 – “Go” evacuation status. Road closures will be in effect on Carr Road, Hudel Road and Gates Hill Road north of the city limits.

Current evacuation areas as of 10:00 am, 9/18/2020:

Level 3 – “Go”

Detroit

Idanha

Breitenbush

Highway 22 @ Highway 226, east to Mile Post 29, including North Fork Road, Pioneer Road, and other roadways in this cooridor.

Level 2 – “Be Set”

Lyons

Mehama

Mill City

Gates

Fernridge Rd west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill

Crooked Finger Rd & Moss Lane

Level 1 – “Ready”

Scotts Mills

Areas east of Meridian Road, Davis Creek, and Victor Point south to the Marion County line

To see detailed current Marion County Evacuation Zones please visit: http://bit.ly/MCEvacZones

If you happen to live in fire impacted areas of Linn County, updated evacuation maps can be found at: www.LinnSheriff.org