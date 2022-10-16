Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

by The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it is committing $1.2 billion to efforts aimed at ending polio worldwide.

The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026.

The foundation says in a statement Sunday that the initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries.

The money also will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The announcement was made Sunday at the World Health Summit in Berlin.