Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves, pipes

Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks.

In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked from the pipes that deliver the gas to buildings around the state and are unaccounted for in the state’s emissions inventory.

The finding could have major implications for indoor and outdoor air quality in California, which has the second highest level of natural gas use in the United States.