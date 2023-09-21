▶️ State appeals board approves plan for disputed SE Bend gas station

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The years-long effort to stop construction of a gas station in southeast Bend has failed.

Those living near the traffic circle at Brosterhous Road and Murphy Road appealed plans for the gas station all the way to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

The appeals board has notified the residents that the site plan follows the guidelines of the Bend development code and therefore their appeal was denied.

Those leading the fight against the station say they are still going through the language of that denied appeal and will then decide on their next move.

Many in the neighborhood have said they will boycott the gas station if it’s built.

