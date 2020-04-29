Gas prices reach lowest point in 4 years; national avg. well below $2

Oregon gas prices are at their lowest point since 2016, but still well above the national average, according to AAA.

The growing supplies and dramatic drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic continue to send gas prices lower.

For the week, the national average for regular unleaded lost four cents to $1.81 a gallon.

The Oregon average fell seven cents to $2.47. This is the seventh-largest weekly drop in the nation.

In Bend, a gallon of regular is averaging $2.48.

“Due to plummeting crude oil prices, increasing gasoline stocks and a huge drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, AAA expects gas prices to continue to decline,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

The national average is 35 cents less and the Oregon average is 37 cents less than a month ago. Wisconsin (-67 cents) has the largest month-over-month decline. New York (-21 cents) has the smallest.

The national average is at its lowest price since March 2016 and the Oregon average is at its lowest price since December 2016.

Pump prices are lower this week in all 50 states including Oregon and the District of Columbia. Idaho (-10 cents) and Alaska (-10 cents) have the largest weekly drops while Oklahoma (-1 cent) has the smallest.

Hawaii remains the only state in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Wisconsin ($1.22) and Oklahoma ($1.39). This is the sixth week in a row that one or more states has an average below $2 a gallon. In all, 39 states are below that benchmark up from 37 states a week ago.

Oregonians are paying 89 cents less than they were a year ago while the national average is down $1.04.

A reminder that Oregonians can temporarily pump their own gas due to the coronavirus outbreak and this has been extended through April 25.

Stations aren’t required to offer self-serve gas, but it is allowed in order to reduce contact that could spread COVID-19, and ensure essential workers have access to fuel during potential staffing shortages at gas stations. https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Self-Service-Rules-Change-FAQs.aspx