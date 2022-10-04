Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast.

The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as of Tuesday. It’s now at $5.46 per gallon, just nine cents shy of the record set in June.

It’s the same story in Bend, according to AAA. Prices here are also up 31 cents in a week to land at $5.53 per gallon. That’s ten cents short of the record set on June 14.

“At least six refineries in California are offline or operating at reduced capacity, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho in a statement. “This is refinery maintenance season so it’s not unusual for refineries to be offline at this time of year. However, factor in the refineries that shut down unexpectedly with issues, and this creates a significant regional drop in gasoline supplies.”

AAA says “California has the toughest environmental standards in the nation for its fuel, so other refineries in other parts of the country were not able to ship product here. California Governor Gavin Newsom just eased the California requirements effective immediately, allowing the sale of winter blend fuel a month early. This fuel is not as environmentally friendly as summer blend but is less expensive to produce. Oregon and Washington also have stringent clean fuel standards.”

OREGON AVERAGE GAS PRICES