Memorial planned for Central Oregon cycling legend Gary Bonacker

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A memorial will be held later this month for Central Oregon mountain biking pioneer Gary Bonacker.

The ceremony will be held at Worthy Brewing in Bend on Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.

Bonacker was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2003. He passed away in September at the age of 70.

He was known as a legend in the cycling community and was co-founder of Sunnyside Sports.

Bonacker was also one the people who started the Tour des Chutes — one of the areas biggest bike rides and fundraisers for cancer care. Bonacker’s “Tour” raised more than $1.25 million in its 17-year run.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Birth of the Central Oregon mountain biking scene

RELATED: Little Did I Know: History of Central Oregon mountain biking