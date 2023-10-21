Memorial planned for Central Oregon cycling legend Gary Bonacker

A memorial will be held later this month for Central Oregon mountain biking pioneer Gary Bonacker.
The ceremony will be held at Worthy Brewing in Bend on Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.
Bonacker was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2003. He passed away in September at the age of 70.
He was known as a legend in the cycling community and was co-founder of Sunnyside Sports.
Bonacker was also one the people who started the Tour des Chutes — one of the areas biggest bike rides and fundraisers for cancer care. Bonacker’s “Tour” raised more than $1.25 million in its 17-year run.
