Central Oregon cycling legend Gary Bonacker passes away

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of Central Oregon’s cycling legends has passed away.

Gary Bonacker was the founder of the “Tour des Chutes,” one of the areas biggest fundraisers for cancer care.

bonacker was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2003. He went on to launch the “Tour” — a supported bike ride that raised more than $1.25 million in it’s 17-year run.

A pioneer of the local mountain biking scene, Bonacker was also a co-founder of Sunnyside Sports in Bend.

