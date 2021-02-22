Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland is vowing to prioritize combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol if he is confirmed as attorney general in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Garland also sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch.

He appeared Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee and is widely expected to sail through his confirmation process with bipartisan support.

He says the “attorney general represents the public interest, particularly and specifically as defined by the Constitution and the statutes of the United States.”

He pledged that he does ”not plan to be interfered with by anyone.”