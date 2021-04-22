Garland announces sweeping police probe after Floyd verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict in George Floyd’s death.

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after ex-officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death.

The Minneapolis police said in a statement that Chief Medaria Arradondo “welcomes this investigation” and will fully cooperate with federal prosecutors.

The Justice Department was already investigating whether Chauvin and the other officers involved in Floyd’s death violated his civil rights.

The new investigation will be a broader review of the entire police department. It may result in major changes to policing in the Minnesota city.