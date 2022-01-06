Garbage truck load catches fire; driver dumps waste in vacant lot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A garbage truck’s load caught fire Thursday morning forcing the driver to dump the waste in a vacant lot, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said crews were dispatched around 8:15 to NW Hill St. and NW Harriman St. after the Republic Services truck reported its load was on fire.

The driver followed protocols by dumping the waste nearby, Kettering said. The truck was not damaged.

Crews knocked down the flames which had spread to an adjacent tree and requested additional help from Republic Services and City of Bend Public Works.

The debris was expected to be cleaned up by the end of the day.

Bend Fire and Rescue would like to remind the community to never dispose of woodstove and fireplace ashes, bbq briquettes, smoking materials, or any other potential ignition source into household trash.

Ashes should be placed in a non-combustible container, such as a metal can, for several days until they are completely cold.

For more winter safety tips, visit our website at https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/safety-tips-emergency-preparedness/fall-winter-safety-tips.